Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Franklin Covey reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $397.50 million, a PE ratio of -40.46, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $29.39.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

