Zacks: Analysts Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 192,456 shares of company stock worth $5,731,550 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 36,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,057. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $38.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

