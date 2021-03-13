Zacks: Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce sales of $151.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $152.26 million. Trupanion reported sales of $111.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $665.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.10 million to $668.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $839.88 million, with estimates ranging from $825.15 million to $854.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,275.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $42,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,869.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,542 shares of company stock worth $17,186,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 4,058.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 408,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,089 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 4,720.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 231,672 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.23. 362,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,330.17 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.