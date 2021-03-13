Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

ACAD traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. 37,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.44.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.