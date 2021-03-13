Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.79. 373,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.