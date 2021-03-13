Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post sales of $60.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.42 million and the highest is $60.72 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $66.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.60 million to $259.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $268.12 million, with estimates ranging from $257.38 million to $273.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BNFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 198,315 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 931,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 305,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.81 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.