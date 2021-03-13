Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Announce $2.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $12.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $787,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,327,000 after buying an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after buying an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

