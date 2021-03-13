Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Announce $2.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $12.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $787,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,327,000 after buying an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after buying an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

