Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $2.87 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Truist increased their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

DaVita stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $18,843,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

