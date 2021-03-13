Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $602.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post sales of $602.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $619.40 million and the lowest is $580.10 million. Masonite International reported sales of $551.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $118.98. 89,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth $39,869,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

