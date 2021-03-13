Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.12. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

