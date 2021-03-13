Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

NYSE UDR traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. 2,849,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in UDR by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in UDR by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in UDR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in UDR by 19.0% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 107,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

