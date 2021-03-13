Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $168,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.18. 2,819,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,947. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

