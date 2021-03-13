Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post sales of $228.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.60 million. Alkermes posted sales of $246.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alkermes by 48.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

