Zacks: Brokerages Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.