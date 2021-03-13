Zacks: Brokerages Expect Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Millendo Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the period. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLND stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

