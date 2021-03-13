Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03.

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 498,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,543. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at $817,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $2,500,158,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $228,720,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $59,091,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $45,452,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

