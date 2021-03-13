Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report sales of $533.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.60 million and the highest is $541.76 million. Rexnord reported sales of $547.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

RXN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.15. 703,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Rexnord by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

