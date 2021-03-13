Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post sales of $86.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $108.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $368.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.90 million to $404.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $425.31 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $454.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $26.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.41 million, a P/E ratio of -71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 180,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 268,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.