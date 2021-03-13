Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Billion

Brokerages expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post sales of $5.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.27 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

UNP stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

