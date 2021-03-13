Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.