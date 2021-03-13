Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.60.

POR stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

