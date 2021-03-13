Zacks Investment Research Downgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Hold

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of STM stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,560 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

