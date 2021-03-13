Zacks Investment Research Lowers Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

FLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Union Gaming Research started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FLL opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $226.49 million, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Full House Resorts (FLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.