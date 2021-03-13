Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 9,726 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $367,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $127,325.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,172 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 110,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 420,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 210,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 197,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

