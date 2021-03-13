Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) to “Buy”

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $918.06 million, a PE ratio of -41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $7,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 356,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Varex Imaging by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 356,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.