ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $314,492.35 and $105,878.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006447 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000056 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Token Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 tokens. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae.

ZelaaPayAE Token Trading

