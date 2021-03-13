Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Inamarie Johnson Sells 1,561 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $208,112.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Inamarie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $230,934.34.

ZEN stock opened at $134.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.17 and its 200-day moving average is $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zendesk by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after acquiring an additional 923,694 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,161,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,376,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

