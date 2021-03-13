Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $163.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.81, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

