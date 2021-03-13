ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Capitalization Reaches $482.66 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $482.66 million and approximately $89.28 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.19 or 0.00462570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00062561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00079393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.00530026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

