Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ZSAN opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZSAN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

