Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after acquiring an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after acquiring an additional 133,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 151.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 131,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $6.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.92 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $3,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,971.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 41,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $7,618,919.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,412 shares in the company, valued at $58,543,621.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,775 shares of company stock worth $52,114,962. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

