Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Raised to $49.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price objective raised by Pivotal Research from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $354,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,494 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,263 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.