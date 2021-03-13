Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zuora updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.06 EPS and its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.04–0.03 EPS.

ZUO opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $102,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,515 shares of company stock worth $1,521,646. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

