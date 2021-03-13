Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.1–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $272-276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.94 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.04–0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,404.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $102,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,515 shares of company stock worth $1,521,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

