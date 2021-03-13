Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.1–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $272-276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.94 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.04–0.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE:ZUO opened at $14.19 on Friday. Zuora has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,515 shares of company stock worth $1,521,646. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.