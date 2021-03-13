Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CFO Sells $49,803.75 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ZYME stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

