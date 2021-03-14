$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. eGain reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of EGAN opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.39 million, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eGain by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of eGain by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 143,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of eGain by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of eGain by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

