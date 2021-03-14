$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

LMNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of LMNR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,987. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,548 shares of company stock valued at $329,586 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Limoneira by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Limoneira by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

