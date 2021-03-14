$0.16 EPS Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,689. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

