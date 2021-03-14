$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. 648,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,969. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.