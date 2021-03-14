-$0.34 EPS Expected for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

MBOT stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Microbot Medical by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Microbot Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

