-$0.40 EPS Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

CCXI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of CCXI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.66. 316,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 1.70.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,482. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,737,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

