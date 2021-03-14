$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.67. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alerus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

