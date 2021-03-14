$0.65 EPS Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.72.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.