$0.68 EPS Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Stephens lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $37.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,700 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

