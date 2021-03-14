$0.91 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,779,000 after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 306,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,600,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.02. 118,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,977. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.