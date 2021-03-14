0Chain Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $36.68 million and $646,882.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 168.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 176.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00030181 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.