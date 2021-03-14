$1.44 EPS Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.71. The company had a trading volume of 771,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,504. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

