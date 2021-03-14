$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.08.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.53. The company had a trading volume of 280,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,336. CACI International has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $266.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.