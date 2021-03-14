$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $152.57 on Friday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.